Margot Robbie Rocks The Harley Quinn Look As She Films Epic Car Scene For ‘Birds Of Prey’

Birds of Prey is currently still filming and won’t hit theatres until February, but DC Comics fans are already hyped about the epic all-female spin-off of Warner Bros.’ Suicide Squad.

The internet practically lost it when Margot Robbie announced last September that she would reprise her role as the incredible Harley Quinn, the crazed criminal girlfriend of the notorious Joker. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actress gave fans a first glimpse of the character’s colorful, glittery new look in late January, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sultry behind-the-scenes photo.

Since then, the Wolf of Wall Street actress has been spotted rocking her Harley Quinn uniform a couple of times while on the set of Birds of Prey. The most recent occasion to see her in action came this Thursday, when the gorgeous actress stepped out in her character’s garb to film an epic car scene on the empty streets of Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Mail, the stunning actress was photographed yesterday sporting the Harley Quinn look as she got behind the wheel of a beaten-up gold convertible and drove the dilapidated car around town. In a series of snapshots published today by the media outlet, Margot Robbie can be seen really getting into character as she impersonates the crazy former psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel, now turned supervillain.

The new photos show Margot flaunting the iconic Harley Quinn look, complete with differently-colored, quirky hair bunches and flashy accessories. The actress donned a face full of makeup, which included white foundation and an eye-popping red lipstick. In classic Harley Quinn fashion, she sported the trademark pink-and-green streaks in her platinum blonde tresses and showcased an array of statement jewelry, from the gold star earrings and multiple studs in her ears to the heavy gold chains adorned with chunky keys around her neck.

In all of the snaps, Margo is pictured sitting in the driver’s seat, which makes it difficult to get a look at her Harley Quinn attire. However, she does seem to be wearing the already-famous pastel pink crop top that she previously unveiled on Instagram.

While the new photos don’t give anything away in terms of plot, they do suggest that the particular car scene which the actress was filming is tied to an intense moment in the movie. This is because Margot is clearly seen sporting artificial cuts and bruises on her face.

The actress did not film the scene alone and was, in fact, joined by a co-star, who can be seen taking a ride on the passenger seat of Harley’s car. The photos give no indication as to whom Margot’s co-star could be playing in the movie. Nevertheless, she is seen rocking a red hoodie and bright orange bandana.

The highly-anticipated spin-off of Suicide Squad is centered around the adventures of Harley Quinn after she splits up with the Joker. Titled Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the movie sees the demented doctor team up with three female superheroes — Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rosie Perez, respectively).

The film is due for release on February 7, 2020.