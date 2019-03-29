John Stamos & Bob Saget Talk Lori Loughlin College Admissions Scandal

John Stamos and Bob Saget finally opened up a bit about their Fuller House co-star, Lori Loughlin, after she was arrested in connection with a huge college admissions scandal earlier this month.

According to TMZ, paparazzi caught both John Stamos and Bob Saget leaving lunch and asked them about the Lori Loughlin situation. Both had a bit to say about it, but it was Saget who said the most.

Bob revealed that he usually doesn’t do interviews out on the street, and that he may be willing to talk more in depth about the situation during a talk show appearance. However, he did seem to hint that he was still in Lori’s corner amid the controversy.

Saget claimed that people love who they love no matter what, hinting that he loves Loughlin. The actor, who plays Danny Tanner on Fuller House also revealed that his on-screen daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner Fuller on the series, said it best when she made an appearance at the Kids Choice Awards earlier this month.

The actress told the audience that family sticks together through the good and the bad moment, but didn’t mention Lori by name.

“Life’s complicated,” Saget said before putting a stop to the questioning.

Bob Saget and John Stamos Show Love for Lori Loughlin, But it's Complicated https://t.co/FUzH5slgSb — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin’s on-screen husband, John Stamos, was a bit more tight lipped about the situation. John didn’t want to say much about the scandal, but he did reveal that he would likely open up more about in the future, stating that he wasn’t ready to do so at the current time.

When the paparazzi revealed that it was a “complicated issue,” Stamos agreed with a nod and a smile before driving away from the cameras.

As many fans already know, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both arrested earlier this month with dozens of others parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, after it was revealed that they group paid to bribe college test administrators to help their kids cheat on college placement tests such as the ACT and SAT, as well as college coaches to falsely claim their children were recruited athletes in hopes of getting them into prestigious universities.

Loughlin’s daughter, Bella and Olivia Jade, both got into the University of Southern California when they were allegedly named as fake recruited athletes of a rowing team.

Lori Loughlin has yet to speak out on the college admissions scandal, and has been laying low with her family since the arrest. However, she has been fired from the final season of Fuller House, as well as her Hallmark series, When Calls The Heart.