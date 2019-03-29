‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams To Have Her Own Spin-Off Show

The show will follow the Bravo star throughout her pregnancy to the birth of her first child.

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams confirmed that she will be the next cast member to have her own spin-off show, reports Reality Tea.

Williams will join a select list of housewives to be given their own TV vehicle by Bravo, including NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Kim Zolciak.

The reality star shared the news to Instagram in a special post to her followers.

“Ayeee. You asked @BravoTv answered!! ‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’ Special Premieres April 28 Sun 8/7c After #Rhoa 3Part reunion!”

The special will follow Williams towards the end of her pregnancy through to the birth of daughter Pilar Jhena.

Fiance Dennis McKinley also made a congratulatory post on his own Instagram page.

McKinley wrote, “So happy for @porsha4real you guys get to experience a piece of the day to day leading up to @pilarjhena day!”

It is not known if the show will have multiple episodes or if it will be a one-off.

According to Reality Tea, rumors about a show began after a camera crew was spotted at Williams’ baby shower.

The all-white baby shower was held on February 24, after filming was already complete for Season 11 of RHOA. Current and former RHOA stars attended the event including Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton and Shamea Morton. Fellow housewife Cynthia Bailey was also present, and took a selfie with Williams’ mother, Diane, at the party. Eagle-eyed Instagram users spied a camera in the background of the picture and began asking questions about a spin-off. This led to the deletion of the photo soon afterward.

Williams and McKinley welcomed their daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley on March 22. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The two released a statement to People that said, “What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ.”

“We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

New father Andy Cohen tweeted,”Congratulations @Porsha4real on your baby! I hope to make a Love Connection for a Ben!”

Reality Tea also noted that Williams has already ensured that her daughter is not without her own Instagram account. The page is currently sitting at over 24,000 followers.

Along with Pilar Jhena, other newborn babies have joined the RHOA family. Former cast member Moore recently had daughter Brooklyn Daly, and Eva Marcille also welcomed a son in 2018. Kandi Burruss is also planning for another child via surrogate.