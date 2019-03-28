Bristol Palin Quits ‘Teen Mom OG’ After One Season After Slamming MTV For Poor Edits

Bristol Palin told a fan she would not be appearing on the show after her editing complaints.

Bristol Palin has had her fill of reality television.

After starring on Teen Mom OG for just one season as one of two replacements for Farrah Abraham, the other of whom was Cheyenne Floyd, the mother of three told a fan she would not be sticking with MTV after being portrayed badly by producers.

“Will you stick with MTV after the way producers portrayed you?” a fan asked Palin during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

According to TooFab, that’s when Palin dropped bomb.

As the outlet explained, Palin didn’t use words but instead shook her head in response to the question in a clip made by Boomerang. Then, when another fan asked Palin if she thought of her time on reality television as “a career,” she said Teen Mom OG is “100% not [her] career.”

Palin, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, first joined the cast of Teen Mom OG last summer after former cast member Abraham was fired from the series due to her treatment of the staff and her decision to pursue a number of ventures in the world of adult entertainment.

At the same time, Floyd and her boyfriend, Cory Wharton, who appeared on MTV’s Are You The One? and The Challenge, joined the show.

In December, Palin took to Instagram to voice her concerns about the way in which MTV had chosen to portray her on the show,

“No matter how bad [Teen Mom OG] tries to portray my ‘life’….. my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my a** off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life,” she wrote.

According to Palin, the network didn’t want to feature a number of things on the show, including her faith, her work ethic, and her life as a single mom. As fans well know, Palin split from former husband Dakota Meyer, the father of her two youngest children, just before filming began.

“All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true,” Palin continued. “The life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives.”

A new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to air on MTV sometime later this year.