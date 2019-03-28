Gwyneth Paltrow And Lupita Nyong’o Gush Over Chadwick Boseman During The ‘Goop’ Podcast Episode

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong’o discovered they have something in common: A love for Chadwick Boseman.

Paltrow, 46 and Nyong’o, 34, discussed Boseman, 41 during the Iron Man star’s Goop podcast. During the podcast, which discussed Nyong’o career and new film, Us, the two women took a moment to talk about more important things they had on their mind. According to E! News, Paltrow began the conversation by admiring Boseman’s looks. She mentioned how “hot,” she thought he was, and his Black Panther co-star agreed. Paltrow then mentioned seeing him in person during shooting for Avengers: Endgame.

“I was doing Avengers 4 and so I got to meet him and everything and I like couldn’t concentrate around him,” Paltrow remembered.

“You and me both honey,” Nyong’o agreed.

Nyong’o shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday that she would be appearing on Paltrow’s acclaimed podcast, which is an extension of her natural wellness brand of the same name. According to the Goop website, the conversation between Nyong’o and Paltrow took place before the Star Wars actress’ national release of Us. The actresses talked about Nyongo’s decision to attend an Ivy League school, the cultural significance of Black Panther and the shame women face on multiple occasions. Other celebrity guests of the podcast have included Dax Shepard, Julia Roberts and ballet star Misty Copeland.

Nyong’o also shared her experience working alongside Winston Duke. While the two worked together in 2018 for Black Panther, Us made the two actors more intimate, as they played husband and wife in the film.

“Winston Duke, who plays my husband in Us, he’s a very dangerous actor and I mean that in the best of ways. He’s bold and he just throws you strong balls,” she explained. “With this film, there was room for improv and boy, oh boy Winston would take that and run with it.”

Nyong’o also said she had to “stay alert” while working with Duke throughout the filming process. The pair’s chemistry was one of the rave reviews after the film’s opening weekend. According to Vulture, the horror film by director Jordan Peele $70.3 million during its opening weekend, making it the second-biggest horror opening in history and the third-biggest horror opening in history, as well as the second-biggest opening this year. The film is also fueling rumors that Nyong’o could earn another Academy Award nod for her role in the film. The actress took home her first trophy for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years A Slave in 2014.