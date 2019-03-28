Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu Blasts Valentin As Nina Aims To Smooth Things Over With Elizabeth

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s episode detail that some core Port Charles residents will be facing tense conversations with one another. Elizabeth’s son Aiden was specifically excluded from a birthday party and it appears that this will bring a focus back to the ongoing bullying the young boy has been enduring at school.

In the case of this birthday party, Charlotte’s name wasn’t specifically brought up as someone who had been involved in excluding Aiden. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that the bullying she had initiated at school will be examined as potentially being connected.

Elizabeth reached out to Willow and asked to speak with her about the school situation and it sounds as if that talk will probably go well. Despite planning to leave Port Charles, Willow decided to stay as she couldn’t bear to leave the baby she thinks is Wiley behind.

SheKnows Soaps shares that during Thursday’s show, Elizabeth will have reason to feel reassured and this is surely about Aiden. Is it Willow who is able to help Liz feel better over the little boy’s struggles or does this perhaps come from Nina?

Previews for the March 28 show reveal that Nina will run across Liz and try to nudge the two of them to put their previous disagreements behind them. In the sneak peek Liz looks a bit dubious, probably because Nina has made it quite clear she isn’t willing to accept that Charlotte’s behavior is causing any issues at school.

As Elizabeth and Nina face this chat, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Lulu and Valentin will be talking too. Things did not go well between these two as Charlotte’s paternity was first revealed, but they have been co-parenting relatively well in recent months. However, it looks like they’re about to hit another rough patch.

Valentin and Lulu will have a conversation of some nature and the topic has Lulu spitting nails. She’ll tell Valentin she doesn’t trust him as far as she can throw him, and it’ll be interesting to see what he does to prompt such a reaction.

Viewers will see One Live to Live star Hillary B. Smith reprise her role as Nora for a brief appearance and she did work with Valentin in the past. However, the show teased via Twitter that Nora might be popping up to assist someone else this time so it’ll be interesting to see where all of this goes.

The Inquisitr noted that Thursday’s show will also contain a lot of developments with Oscar and his loved ones. The teen likely has only a month or so left to live and Kim, Drew, Josslyn, and Cameron are doing all they can to support him.

The latest General Hospital spoilers for the March 28 show reveal that Anna will appear as she grapples with a difficult possibility and Dante continues to struggle a great deal as well. It looks like viewers will also see Jason and Carly sharing updates and this will seemingly revolve around their concerns over Shiloh.

What causes this new spat between Valentin and Lulu and can Willow and Elizabeth team up to get Aiden to a better place among his peers? General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s a lot of great stuff on the way in the coming weeks and viewers won’t want to miss where the action heads next.