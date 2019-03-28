‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Slams Billie Lee As A ‘Sh*t Stirrer’: She’s ‘Two-Faced’

Lala Kent wasn't happy with Billie Lee's behavior at her brunch, or throughout the season for that matter.

Lala Kent is no fan of her Vanderpump Rules co-star Billie Lee.

During an appearance on the Vanderpump Rules: After Show this week, Kent opened up about what prompted her intense arguments with Lee and James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, during an episode of the show’s seventh season that aired earlier this month.

“What you’re not going to do is cheapen the fact that my dad is not here,” Kent explained. “That’s what I lost my sh*t. Thank God I wasn’t drinking because I would’ve curbed this b***h for sure and caught a case. Thank God I didn’t do that.”

Kent said that because Lee wanted to get in the middle of her fight with Leviss, she ended up at the receiving end of her wrath.

“I already had major beef with Billie because I think she’s just a sh*t stirrer. She’s very two-faced,” Kent said.

According to Kent, she was always a fan of Lee and supporter her until she learned Lee had questioned her character. As Kent explained, the questioning of her character drew a major red flag because she was raised by two “phenomenal” people and believes the questioning of her character was a diss towards them.

Prior to her fight with Lee, Leviss accused Kent of blaming her dad’s death for her behavior, or playing the dad card. As fans well know, Kent lost her father, Kent Burningham last spring before production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 began.

In regard to the comments of Kent, Lee responded to her co-star by labeling her a “mean girl” and claiming there is something “dark and scary inside” of her.

While Lee has been appearing on the Bravo TV reality series for the past two seasons, her role was increased for Season 7 and throughout the recent episodes, she’s filmed her life in Los Angeles living as a transgender hostess at SUR Restaurant. She’s also been featured in a number of feuds with her co-stars, including an early season dispute with Katie Maloney.

On one of the first episodes of the show’s seventh season, Lee and Maloney went to war after Lee suggested, by liking a post on Twitter, that Maloney excluded her from a Girl’s Night In event at SUR Restaurant because she was transphobic

To see more of Kent, Lee, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.