Prince William May Miss The Birth Of Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry’s Baby

Prince William confirms he's traveling to New Zealand to honor victims of the Christchurch shootings.

The royal baby should make its appearance in the next 30 days, but Prince William might miss the birth of his first niece or nephew, as Duchess Meghan’s due date is predicted to be some time in April. Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been reluctant to share an exact date, it’s possible that Prince William’s recently announced trip to New Zealand will overlap with the birth.

Kensington Palace just announced that Prince William will be headed to Christchurch, New Zealand toward the end of April at the request of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to honor the victims of the recent mosque shooting. Harpers Bazaar says that Prince William will be traveling to Christchurch on behalf of the queen at a date to be disclosed later. The prince would obviously like to be in London when he becomes an uncle for the first time, but a possible conflict is on the horizon.

But Prince William’s presence in Christchurch is the critical matter at this point, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a personal attachment to New Zealand and its people agree, condemning the attack in a statement.

“No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship.”

The news release from Kensington Palace indicates that Prince William will meet with the survivors and first responders from the tragic shooting at the mosque.

“The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks.”

But if the rumors are true, it’s possible that the “late April” due date is a red herring, and the Duchess of Sussex is due earlier in the month than recently indicated. The Inquisitr says that some sources say that the couple has already had at least one false alarm and headed to the hospital with what they thought were contractions only to find that they were Braxton-Hicks or practice contractions.

Advisers to royal couple suggested that it was best to be vague about the due date, especially with a first baby.

“The actual due date is a few weeks before that — senior royals just wanted to give Meghan and Harry a bit of breathing room with all the attention on her pregnancy.”

Perhaps the biggest clue that Duchess Meghan is nearing her due date is her visible belly button in some of her more fitted outfits. In pre-pregnancy photos, Markle had a clear innie, and now she has definitely “popped” according to royal watchers.