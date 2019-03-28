MMA Rumors: Jon Jones Vs Daniel Cormier 3 Still Possible, Per ‘MMAjunkie’

A month is yet to pass since UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defended the title against Anthony Smith at UFC 235, but he has already started talking about his next fight. On Twitter, “Bones” hinted at the possibility that he and former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic could face each other in the Octagon in July.

“I don’t think you guys are ready to witness @ stipemiocic and I, would July give you all enough time?”

Though nothing is official, MMAjunkie reported that the potential fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could take place at UFC 239 on July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the promotion’s annual International Fight Week. If the UFC decides to schedule the bout, it will likely happen at the heavyweight division. Jones won’t definitely mind temporarily leaving the UFC light heavyweight division to move up to a higher weight class since he was already planning it in the past years.

Aside from Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, the UFC may also consider lining up a UFC heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar at UFC 239. Immediately after he became the UFC heavyweight champion, Cormier called out Lesnar. The WWE superstar does seem to be interested in challenging Cormier, but he still needs to undergo a series of drug tests to be allowed to fight again in the Octagon.

Jon Jones teases heavyweight fight vs. Stipe Miocic at #UFC239 https://t.co/eZdHRAZT3k — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 27, 2019

As of now, there is still no major update regarding the potential face-off between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar, but the UFC is reportedly trying to make the fight happen before “DC” permanently ends his MMA career. According to MMAjunkie, a victory for both Jones and Cormier could lead to a Jones-Cormier trilogy fight at the heavyweight division.

“If Jones does indeed move up to heavyweight to fight Miocic, in theory he could get his feet wet in the division. And a win for him, coupled with a win for Cormier over Lesnar, could set up a third fight between Cormier and Jones, but at heavyweight instead of their first two bouts at light heavyweight.”

Most mixed martial arts fans will surely love to see a third fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. Beating Jones before he retires will cement Cormier’s status as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. However, after what happened in their first two fights, it remains a big question mark if Cormier still has any interest in fighting Jones again.