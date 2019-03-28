Jennifer Lopez Rocks Tight ‘Juicy’ Top On The Set Of Stripper Movie ‘Hustlers’

JLo's fans are getting their first look at her in character as a stripper for her new movie.

Jennifer Lopez fans are getting their first look at the star in character as a stripper on the set of her new movie Hustlers. Per The Daily Mail, the stunning star was showing off her world-famous curves as she was hard at work on the project on the streets of Queens, New York, on March 27 in an over the top costume.

Candid photos from the New York set showed JLo — who got engaged to former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez earlier this month — sporting some serious early 2000s fashion in a skin-tight black top with the word “juicy” written in silver glitter across her chest. The “Dinero” singer was also sporting a pair of curve-hugging dark blue jeans and a huge lilac faux-fur jacket.

Lopez had her long hair tied up into a high ponytail and also accessorized her character’s look with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings in both ears. On her feet, the superstar sported a pair of black platform high-heeled boots with rows of studs.

The new paparazzi snaps mark the first time fans of the star have gotten a look at her in the upcoming movie, in which she plays the role of a stripper out for revenge.

.@JLo looks like she stepped out of 2000 in a Juicy shirt teamed with a faux fur jacket on the set of “Hustlers” https://t.co/EIwn04KPi3 pic.twitter.com/YtQLs4stND — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 27, 2019

As reported by Variety last month, Hustlers tells the story of a group of former strip club employees “who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.”

As for Jennifer, she’s playing the ringleader of the group “who [takes] their plans of getting their full cut too far.”

Hustlers also features a number of other famous names, including rapper Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lopez has been doing a lot to prepare for the role over the past few weeks.

Back in February, JLo’s now-fiancé A-Rod shared a video of her to social media that showed her learning how to pole dance for the new role, while Lopez also shared a look at her preparations on Instagram and told her millions of followers that she was “working on strength training for [her] new movie.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr also reported that Rodriguez shared a sweet message for his wife-to-be before she began filming for the new project on the East Coast.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

He posted a snap of himself and Jennifer posing together on the golf course as he gave her a big hug from behind.

In the caption, Rodriguez wrote, “I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!”

“She’s been working so hard lately,” the athlete then continued of Jennifer, before telling her via the social media site, “Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”