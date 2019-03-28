Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Must Follow Strict Royal Rules After Baby Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must follow a strict set of royal rules after the birth of their first child according to Express, who alleges that the Queen has a major hand in the protocol the couple follows in the first days and weeks after the newest member of their royal household arrives.

It is alleged by the British newspaper that upon the baby’s arrival, the Queen must be notified first that the child has been delivered and is well. After an official notification to Queen Elizabeth is made, a statement will be released by Buckingham Palace and the information will be posted to the family’s official social media accounts, which include Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Around the same time, the happy news will be released to the world via social media, an official announcement will be posted outside Buckingham Palace, where information regarding the wellness of both mother and child as well as the gender of the baby will be made available.

Express noted that only after all the aforementioned information is released will Markle and Prince Harry be able to leave the hospital with their new baby. It is customary for a royal couple to pose for photos outside the hospital with their infant, as did the prince’s late mother Princess Diana and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

In fact, upon delivering her third child Prince Louis, Middleton appeared fully made up, hair perfect, impeccably dressed and wearing heels a mere seven hours after delivery. Middleton did spend the night in the hospital after giving birth to her first child with Prince William, Prince George, in 2013. She emerged from the hospital to head home less than 10 hours after welcoming Princess Charlotte in 2015 reported People Magazine.

While it is customary for many families to announce the name of their child upon their delivery, the royals adhere to a strict protocol of waiting several days to make an official announcement. This is where the rules of Queen Elizabeth are rumored to come into play again, as she has to approve the name of the baby and announce whether or not they will become a prince or princess alleged Express.

Official photos of the infant are released several months thereafter, and then the baby will be baptized into the Church of England wearing a replica baptism gown that was made for Queen Victoria’s daughter. Steeped in royal tradition, this garment will likely be the same gown Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and five other royal babies have already worn.

The original gown, according to the Royal Collection Trust, was 163 years old before it was officially retired due to its fragility. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry all wore the dress as infants. The site reported that the original was commissioned by Queen Victoria and first used at the christening of her eldest daughter, Princess Victoria in 1841. It was subsequently worn by 62 royal babies at their baptisms.