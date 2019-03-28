‘American Idol’ Contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are Engaged

Foehner planned a romantic trip and popped the question.

Former American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner will need to pick a fantastic love song that symbolizes their relationship soon because the pair just announced their engagement. The duo, who are American Idol alums, were both competing on the show together during the ABC reality singing show’s 16th season. After meeting on the show, the couple wound up getting to know each other better, eventually becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. Then, on March 22, the two announced that there are wedding bells in their future.

Foehner was so excited about the engagement, he admitted on his social media that he can hardly wait until he is married to Barrett.

“Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride. Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner!” the 22-year-old musician said on Twitter, according to E News.

Barrett also shared her excitement on her social media. The 19-year old left a teasing response on her Twitter feed as well.

“Foehner has a nice RING to it…,” Barrett posted, according to E News.

The newly engaged pair discussed how the proposal came about. The two were on a romantic trip together in Los Angeles and stayed in hotel that is special to their relationship. In fact, the hotel is the first time during their stint together on American Idol where they spent time hanging out and getting to know each other.

“The hotel we were staying at while we were [in Los Angeles] was the same one me and Cade met and hung out in for the first time during Idol,” Barrett posted, according to E News. “So I told Cade we have to go back and check out the room and he agreed.”

Lucky for the pair, Foehner had the entire moment mapped out prior to popping the question. He pre-hired a photographer for a photoshoot to be present when Foehner got down on one knee. Barrett said that initially she didn’t think much of seeing him on one knee because it’s an action he does often. However, when Foehner stayed on one knee, kept talking, and didn’t get up, she finally realized what was happening. That’s when he asked her to marry him, and she agreed.

Foehner later admitted he had already bought the ring but hadn’t initially known if he would propose during the trip. So, the musician did not bring the ring along with him. To make sure Barrett had her ring as quickly as possible, he asked his sister to ship it to him quickly once he realized the hotel would be the perfect place to propose.