‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown Working To Save Show After Major Ratings Dip

Billy Brown plans to reassess the show after it premiered with a huge decline in ratings.

Unfortunately for the once popular show Alaskan Bush People, just one week into their new season, the ratings dipped drastically. The series is now in its ninth season, and one of the show’s stars, Billy Brown, is doing all he can to try and save the show. Since learning about the dramatic ratings decline, the head of the Brown family is fully committing himself to saving the show from cancellation.

The frightening ratings dip that the show experienced this season is a far cry from its performance last year. Alaskan Bush People Season 8 opened its show with 3.4 million total viewers for its audience back in August 2018. At that time, the show grabbed the top slot for cable programming on Sundays. By comparison, Alaskan Bush People Season 9 premiered last week and only 1.8 million viewers tuned in, which is only about half of the total audience the show attracted the previous season. Currently, the show is no longer in the top slot for cable programming on Sundays and has fallen into the No. 14 slot. As a result, the Brown family is concerned and doing all they can to attract more viewers.

When looking at the Alaskan Bush People’s Nielsen ratings, there is a huge dip in the show’s overall score. The drop in the ratings cut the show’s score from one year to the next in half, from a 0.8 to a 0.4. Sources close to the Brown family feel concerned about the ratings drop, but also assume that the show is attracting a smaller audience because there has been an increase in good news for the brown family. Of course, good news on a reality television show means there is far less drama, and unfortunately, more drama attracts a larger audience. Since Ami Brown is back to good health, many viewers are no longer as concerned about her status.

“It could be due in part to Ami’s cancer battle being over, but it is also due to the fact that the Alaskan Bush People no longer live in the Alaskan Bush,” a source close to the Brown family said, according to Pop Culture.

While the increase in good news for the Browns could be hurting their ratings, that assumption is really only a theory at this point. Whatever might be causing the ratings dip, Billy Brown has decided to take a step back and reassess what is happening with the series. That way, he feels he can figure out a method to attract a larger audience.

“They are going to pull out all the stops to save the show,” the source said, according to Pop Culture.” Gabe’s wedding to Raquell, Noah’s baby and family feuding will hopefully bring ratings.”