Reese Witherspoon Busts A Few Epic Moves On Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Women’s History Month in the best way possible — by busting a move.

The actress took to her Instagram page earlier today and performed a number of dance moves in a short but sweet video. Among the many skillful dance moves that she performs for her millions of Instagram followers were moves like the “Roger Rabbit” and the “Robert Redford.” It appears as though she is doing her little performance on the set of a show or movie as there are trailers just behind her.

In the clip, Reese wears a long blue jacket in the video with a pair of shorts underneath as she showcases her dance moves. The mother of three looks picture-perfect with a face full of makeup as well as a matching navy blue visor. In the caption of the image, Witherspoon says she is raising awareness for Women’s History Month, which was started by Ruthe Carter.

So far, the image has earned Reese a ton of attention with over 230,000 views as well as 500-plus comments within just a short time of the post going live. Some fans commented on the video to let her know that she’s got great moves, while others chimed in to let their friends know that they too want to take part in the challenge.

“This is how I know that we’re about the same age! Love it! I would def go to a club or wedding with you,” one follower wrote.

“And My heart has grown to make room to love you more hahahaha.”

“Totally one of my favs and even more now! Lol,” another follower gushed.

The cute video comes on the heels of some good news for Witherspoon. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Reese and her pal Jennifer Aniston attended the Apple event in which the tech giant announced its highly anticipated streaming service Apple TV+ at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The two ladies will be teaming up with funnyman Steve Carell for a new series, The Morning Show.

Witherspoon started the intro of the show, telling the audience that the show will “pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between the men and the women of the high stakes world of morning news shows” and give an insider’s view on what goes on in the day in the life of a morning news anchor. Aniston then went on to explain the upcoming series in a little bit more detail for fans.

“Through the prism of those over-adrenalized, underslept people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and engage in the conversations people aren’t willing to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” Aniston added.

A full trailer for the show has yet to be released, but Apple did share a ton of clips for their original series, all of which are expected to begin streaming on Apple this coming fall.