Lady Gaga Reportedly Leaning On Jeremy Renner Amid Christian Carino Split, According To ‘Us Weekly’

Lady Gaga reportedly has been cozying up to another Hollywood A-lister following her highly-publicized split from Christian Carino. As The Inquisitr shared last week, the “Shallow” singer and actor Jeremy Renner have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks, and the insider says that the pair is having a “lot of fun” with one another.

Though it is not confirmed by the source that the pair is dating, they have been seeing a lot of one another. A new report from Us Weekly suggests that it was Renner who Gaga was able to lean on to help her get through her breakup with Christian. And she’s also been hanging with his 6-year-old daughter Ava as well.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship, and she really leaned on Jeremy in the weeks after it ended,” the insider revealed.

Another source shares that the 48-year-old has indeed been someone who has helped Gaga get through her split and as a result, the two have formed a special bond.

“They’ve become super close and hang out all the time.”

But the Jeremy Renner rumors come amid reports that Gaga has feelings for her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. For months, rumors have been swirling that the famous duo has had something going on as their chemistry in the film and on the red carpet was undeniable. The duo performed their hit song “Shallow” at the Oscars with an intimate performance and once again, everyone was buzzing.

Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner Are "Hanging Out" and We Have Questions https://t.co/8U3QtjW36N — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) March 21, 2019

Cooper is currently dating model Irina Shayk and the couple shares a daughter together. But while Cooper is now reportedly ready to move on from the “act,” The Inquisitr recently shared that Gaga is having a harder time moving on from the role that earned her a ton of accolades.

“Gaga and Bradley have insane chemistry and really got into their roles when filming,” an insider dished before sharing that Cooper is ready to leave the role behind while Gaga “has a harder time letting go and feels things very deeply.”

But following their Oscars performance, Gaga did finally break her silence on the intimate performance on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, per a YouTube video.

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow’; the movie A Star Is Born, it’s a love story,” she explained. “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time… When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

She then went on to say that she’s an artist as is Bradley and they “fooled” everyone. So it seems like fans will just have to keep watching to see who Gaga’s next relationship may be.