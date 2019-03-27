Denise Richards Says She Wouldn’t Care If Ex Charlie Sheen Brought A Prostitute To Her Wedding

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star had no restrictions when it came to her ex husband's possible plus-one.

Denise Richards has such a good relationship with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen that she invited him to her wedding last September. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whose whirlwind Malibu wedding to Aaron Phypers was detailed on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, even said she didn’t care who her ex-husband would bring as his plus-one to the ceremony.

“Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care. It’s just, it is what it is.”

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and their tumultuous marriage played out in the tabloids. The once-embattled exes have remained on good terms for the sake of their daughters, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. (Richards is also mom to adopted daughter Eloise, 7.)

Richards, best known for the racy 1998 film Wild Things, told her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars that Sheen will always be a part of her life because they are still family, despite their legal battles.

“No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I,” Richards said, per Page Six.

While Denise Richards invited Charlie Sheen to her oceanside nuptials, the Two and a Half Men did not attend the Malibu ceremony. But Sheen’s rep told Entertainment Tonight that he wishes newlyweds Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers “nothing but happiness!”

While Denise Richards’ divorce from Charlie Sheen was seemingly a nasty one, the actress maintains she was never “bitter” towards her ex-husband, who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction during their marriage.

“I was never bitter about my divorce,” Richards told People. “I did my best to rise above it. Times were extremely negative and I would have to tell myself, this too shall pass,” she said.

Richards also said it’s in her best interest to remain on good terms with Sheen and that their children should not be “privy” to their personal problems. The actress acknowledged that when someone is struggling with addiction, they may not use good judgment and that she has “empathy” for that.

As for her new relationship, Richards and Phypers put their wedding together in less than a week, shortly after Phypers’ divorce from actress Nicollette Sheridan was finalized.

While Charlie Sheen didn’t show up for the Sept. 8, 2018, outdoor ceremony held on a private Malibu estate overlooking the ocean, most of Richards’ Real Housewives co-stars did. RHOBH stars Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, and Camille Grammer were all in attendance at the ceremony, which featured Denise Richards wearing a lace romper in lieu of a traditional wedding gown.