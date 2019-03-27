Scarlett Johansson And ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost Are Thinking About Marriage, According To ‘People’

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s relationship is headed in the right direction!

According to People, the couple first began publicly dating in November of 2017 and they have already taken the steps of meeting each other’s families, even spending some time together with Scarlett’s 4-year-old daughter, Rose. ScarJo already has two marriages under her belt and was tied to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011 and then to Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017. On the other hand, Jost has not been married before but the 36-year-old may have found his match in Johansson.

An insider close to the pair shares that the two have both talked about taking the next step in their relationship and tying the knot, so a proposal could be the next step. According to the insider, it helps that the famous duo have so much in common.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor. Scarlett is very happy.”

And even though Scarlett has two failed marriages in her past, the source insists that things are different in her relationship with the SNL star, especially now that it’s not just her — it’s her and her daughter that she has to think about.

Anyone lucky enough to spot Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow yesterday??! https://t.co/VTmhM7eiw3 — Disney Parks Celebs (@DisneyParkCeleb) March 21, 2019

“She is a mother and in a mature place where marriage makes more sense than it did in earlier relationships that didn’t last,” the insider dishes. “She is in love and likes to be married, but is aware of how hard it is these days.”

Earlier this year, Us Weekly shared a similar story about the famous couple, saying that Colin is head over heels for Scarlett, and he thinks that “she is incredible, kind, and beautiful.” And the same source shared that Johansson feels the same way and is definitely in it for the long haul with Colin.

Additionally, the pair has already taken the next step and moved in together. When they’re not enjoying a romantic date night out, they oftentimes spend time at home with Scarlett’s daughter, and they’re pretty much already a little family together. And during an appearance on The Ellen Show, posted on YouTube, Jost’s good friend and SNL co-star Michael Che joked that Colin has changed a lot since he began dating the actress.

“He’s changed a lot since, I feel like, you’ve changed, you don’t invite me places,” Che joked with Jost. “And when you do, you ditch me.”

Jost clapped back at his friend, saying that he has never invited him anywhere before Che quipped back again.

“Well, yeah, because if you’re with like Scarlett Johansson I don’t want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch a Yankees game,” he said.

It sounds like it’s only a matter of time before the couple takes the next steps.