Halsey Reveals She’s Had Multiple Miscarriages Due To Endometriosis

Halsey is opening up about her struggles with endometriosis. The singer took to her Twitter account this week to tell her fans what she’s been through.

According to The Daily Mail, Halsey revealed that she lives in pain due to the chronic condition, and that it has caused her a lot of heartache in her life.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalized an under discussed illness,” Halsey tweeted this week.

In the past, Halsey has opened up about having a miscarriage to Rolling Stone. However, this marks the first time that she’s gone in depth with her struggles, and revealed that she has actually had multiple miscarriages.

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is an often painful disorder which is characterized by tissue that normally grows inside the uterus, growing on the outside. Statistically, women who suffer from the chronic ailment have a higher risk for miscarriages.

Symptoms of the condition include pain when going to the bathroom, during intercourse, and during the menstrual cycle. Infertility could also be a sign of the disorder.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey was recently the subject of pregnancy rumors, but dispelled the rumors by sporting a skimpy bikini during a vacation. She also revealed that she was “still not pregnant,” on social media.

However, during a recent sit down with Marie Claire, the singer revealed that anything could happen when she finishes her tour, and that if she did get pregnant she would be just fine because she has plenty of stability in her career and is now able to just “let life happen” as it may.

Halsey also admitted that she wants to be a mother more than anything in the world, and that includes being the huge pop star that she currently is today.

During the interview, she also opened up about her tough childhood, as she grew up with a bipolar mother, and was later diagnosed with the condition herself after attempting suicide at the age of just 17.

The singer claims that she spent her adolescence medicated, and even spent over two weeks in the psych ward. She claims that becoming an artist helped her channel her energy into something creative.

Fans can see more of Halsey’s life by following her on Instagram.