‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Arturo Takes A Beating

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 26, reveals a no good very bad day for Arturo. Plus, Victoria learns that J.T. had a brain tumor that affected his behavior, then Victoria pushes Billy away and Paul fires Rey.

The cops who helped Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and the three women escape are going to jail. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), however, is lucky that Paul (Doug Davidson) was the one who fired him. Paul ordered Rey to turn in his gun and badge. When Rey goes home with a box of his things, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) was there packing. He admitted he got fired because of Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mia told him about sleeping with Arturo (Jason Canela). Rey asked if the baby was even his, and Mia told him not to pretend he cared.

Meanwhile, at Dark Horse, Arturo told Abby (Melissa Ordway) the truth about his affair with Mia. Horrified, she realized that the next day Arturo told her he loved her. Arturo asked for forgiveness, but Abby got a hammer instead. She went ahead and bashed in his truck, and then Arturo showed up and said it was okay because he loved her, and Abby told him not to say that to her ever again. Rey showed up, and he punched Arturo right in the face and told him he knew about Arturo and Mia. The Inquisitr reported that Canela will soon exit the show as Arturo.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) reunited at the Ranch, and Victor presented Nikki with a necklace as a symbol of their enduring love. They discussed their concern about Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Victor vowed that they would help Victoria recover from this ordeal with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up at Victoria’s house, but she wasn’t there. Victoria went to the hospital to check on J.T. Nate (Brooks Darnell) explained to Victoria that J.T. had a brain tumor, which they removed. The doctor told Victoria that such a tumor could have affected J.T.’s behavior. Victoria visited J.T., and he apologized to her and admitted that he hadn’t been himself.

Victoria accepted his apology, but she told her ex-husband that she wouldn’t be able to forget what he’d done. However, they would always be Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) parents. Billy arrived, but Victoria blew past him and said that she couldn’t deal with him right now. Victoria fully pushed Billy away while she processed everything that happened with J.T. over a span of more than a year.