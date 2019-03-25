Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Won’t Be Moving Away From William And Kate Quite So Soon

The couple's move to Frogmore Cottage has been delayed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be striking out on their own for the relative privacy of Frogmore Cottage any time soon, according to reports. As Harper’s Bazaar explains, the move has been delayed for reasons that remain unclear, but are likely due to ongoing renovations at the centuries-old building.

Ever since their wedding (and possibly before, but that’s not something the royal family is going to talk about), Harry and Meghan have been living at Kensington Palace, literally right next door to Prince William, Duchess Kate, and their three kids. And while that worked for the two couples at least initially, Harry and Meghan have been forthcoming about their plans to move down to the street to Frogmore Cottage, a property that’s been in the Windsor family for who knows how long.

Why Harry and Meghan are moving out remains unclear. There have been rumors of a feud between Meghan and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. There have also been rumors of a feud between the two brothers, Princes William and Harry.

But the mundane truth of the matter could be simply that, with a baby on the way and their own lives and careers in front of them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex simply wanted their own place. And of course, the Windsor family has properties all over the United Kingdom and the rest of the realm, so why not just find a place of their own?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘splash out £50,000 soundproofing Frogmore Cottage’ https://t.co/QQboyW6pFH pic.twitter.com/tmFpCwYcYb — The Sun (@TheSun) March 24, 2019

And indeed, as recently as last week, rumors started hitting the media that claimed the two were already loading up the moving van to prepare for the move.

Now, that move is delayed, possibly by as much as three weeks.

The reasons remain unclear, but royal expert Emily Andrews says that renovations on the centuries-old building aren’t done yet.

“The renovation work has been huge to turn this mini-mansion back into a family home so it’s no real surprise that builders fell behind.”

Indeed, the building was built between 1680 and 1684, and British law is very specific about how historic buildings must be maintained when renovating, so indeed, any renovations must be done with a deft hand. What’s more, Meghan is expecting, and she will most assuredly want her new home baby-ready.

Another problem appears to be soundproofing, according to The Sun. The place is directly in the flight path of planes into and out of Heathrow Airport, and the couple has reportedly spent £50,000 (approximately $65,000) on soundproofing alone. The Sun suggests that it’s the soundproofing that’s keeping the couple away from their new home.