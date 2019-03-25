Kellyanne Conway Says Adam Schiff Should Resign Over His Past Collusion Remarks

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should resign, after Attorney General William Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In an interview with Fox & Friends on Monday, Conway criticized Democrats — and many in the media — who have suggested for the past two years that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. She said those who pushed that narrative owed the American public an apology.

Conway specifically called out Schiff, who she claimed has said that there was plenty evidence of collusion, and accused him of “peddling a lie day after day after day unchallenged.”

The California Democrat said in a tweet on Sunday that while Mueller’s investigation found evidence that “does not exonerate” Trump, Barr took two days to set that evidence aside. He also said that the report must be provided to Congress so the American people can judge for themselves.

When speaking about Schiff’s unrelenting pursuit of collusion, Conway said he ought to “resign today.”

“He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted,” she said.

Kellyanne Conway says Adam Schiff should resign in Fox News interview for "peddling a lie day after day after day" https://t.co/x1TwbR6wOh pic.twitter.com/b6VZsyz0Or — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 25, 2019

Conway also accused “journalists pretending to be lawyers” and “T.V. lawyers,” of abandoning all standards and professional ethics when they persistently pursued the collusion story without any evidence for the past 22 months. She pointed out the time and money that was wasted on the investigation would have been better spent on real news that affected real people.

Barr summarized the key findings of Mueller’s investigation in a letter, one available via house.gov, which he delivered to lawmakers on Sunday. Barr’s letter said the investigation did not find evidence that Trump — or his associates — conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump had derided the Mueller investigation as a “witch hunt” on numerous occasions.

Regarding the matter of obstruction of justice, Mueller did not issue a recommendation either for, or against, prosecution. While the report did not conclude that Trump committed a crime, it did not exonerate him either, according to CNBC. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that because the report did not exonerate the president, the full report should be made public without delay.

Mueller’s full report remains confidential. Barr told Congress that he, along with Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, would consider what information could be made public — but he did not say when.