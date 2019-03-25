‘Young & The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Left Handwritten Will Leaving Money To Children, Per ‘The Blast’

Kristoff St. John may have left a will after all. The Young and the Restless star, who unexpectedly died last month, is said to have had a handwritten will that left all of his money to his daughters, Paris and Lola St. John.

According to The Blast, Kristoff St. John’s father, Christopher, filed a will that was allegedly written by the Young and the Restless actor. The will reportedly states that Kristoff wanted his money, which totaled about $100,000, to go to his daughters.

The will purportedly states that the actor wanted his oldest daughter, Paris, to be able to access her part of the money in a lump sum. However, his younger daughter, Lola, is said to be receiving portions of her inheritance on her 16th, 18th, and 21st birthdays.

Kristoff’s father claims that his son was also behind on the mortgage for his home, and that Kristoff wanted to use some of the money to pay off the debt — so that his family isn’t responsible for any penalties.

In the will, Kristoff allegedly names his father the executor of his estate. However, Paris has reportedly filed to become the administrator in the wake of her father’s death, having believed that there was no will in place at the time.

Christopher is asking for to be empowered as the executor of Kristoff’s estate immediately, so that he can begin to figure out his son’s financial situation. Kristoff’s father also revealed that there may be a life insurance policy that needs to be dealt with.

“Petitioner is also concerned about a life insurance policy with Lincoln National, where Decedent was insured. He believes the beneficiary designation might have been changed without Decedent’s knowledge,” court documents read.

To all my friends and fans. Thank you for all of your recent support and love. #family #YR #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/xTfp0jzTPa — Kristoff St John (@kristoffstjohn1) December 1, 2017

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristoff St. John died from heart disease and alcohol poisoning in February. His former wife, Mia, claims that he was treated at a hospital before his death, after he began drinking heavily and threatening suicide.

Mia is now considering taking legal action against the hospital which let Kristoff go when he was mentally unwell, saying that they did not provide adequate care to the actor.

In the past, Mia and Kristoff successfully sued a hospital for negligence after their son, Julian, committed suicide during his stay there. Julian was being treated for depression and schizophrenia.

Mia says that Julian’s death led to many issues for Kristoff, who was never the same after losing his only son. Kristoff had reportedly slipped into a dark place just before he was found dead at his home last month.

Kristoff St. John is set to be honored on The Young and the Restless in a series of episodes that will air in April.

