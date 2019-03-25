Dream Job: Get Paid To Watch Every Marvel Movie

A lot of comic book movie fans like to catch up on earlier movies in the series before going to see the newest movie in the theater, whether to re-experience them or just to stay up to date on plot details. Now, there may be a way to do that, and get paid for it, too.

A website called CableTV.com has posted what it calls “the Marvel Movie Marathon Dream Job.” They’re hiring someone to watch all 20 of the movies to date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ahead of the release of The Avengers: Endgame at the end of April.

The chosen person for the “dream job” will be tasked with watching all 20 movies and live-tweeting them. The job pays $1,000 in cash, and the lucky employee will also receive every MCU movie on Blu-ray and a “survival kit” that includes popcorn, a Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug, an Iron Man snuggie, a $100 GrubHub gift card, and more.

“The hero we’re looking for is not only a Marvel fanatic, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who’d be enthusiastic about live-tweeting their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com,” the ad says.

At the end, the watcher will compile a ranking of the Marvel films.

The list of MCU movies includes the first 20 movies released in the series, but for some reason omits Captain Marvel, which was released in theaters earlier this month but is not available on DVD or Blu-ray yet. Not included are non-MCU Marvel films such as the X-Men and Deadpool films, as well as Marvel Netflix series.

Only those 18 and older and U.S. citizens are eligible to apply for the job.

The Avengers: Endgame, which arrives in theaters April 26, is the sequel to 2018’s The Avengers: Infinity War, the film that features nearly every character from the previous MCU movies and ended with the deaths of half of the world’s population, following a fateful finger snap by villain Thanos (Josh Brolin.) The new film is expected, to some degree, to reverse that, especially since the “dead” Spider-man is scheduled to star in a film later this summer.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), judging by the teaser at the end of her own film, will likely serve as part of the solution in the next Avengers movie.

CableTV.com is a website that was originally created in a partnership with Comcast, but now shows all cable providers in any given area, giving site users a map of which companies serve their area.