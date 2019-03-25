Donald Trump Retweets Social Media Praise Following Mueller Report Victory

Donald Trump spent Monday morning retweeting praise from other social media users after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found that the U.S. president did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump first tweeted a message from Fox News, which said the results from the report meant it was a “good day” for the country.

“No American conspired to cooperate with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, according to Robert Mueller, and that is good,” wrote host Bret Baier.

He also reposted a headline from MSNBC that read “Breaking News: Mueller Report Finds No Trump-Russia Conspiracy,” after the report concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove he had obstructed justice.

The president also retweeted his own tweets from the day before, such as “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

But Trump wasn’t the only one who took to social media to share his views on the recent findings. Former FBI director James Comey posted a cryptic message on social media, alongside a photo of himself in a forest surrounded by enormous trees.

“So many questions,” he wrote on Twitter.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Senator Lindsey Graham took the cue and sent him a very chilling reply, which read “Could not agree more. See you soon.”

The ominous promise appears to suggest that Comey may come face to face with Graham in the future, as he might want to interrogate the former bureau chief as part of his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Former White House aide Cliff Sims says President Trump may use the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report as a "political bludgeon" against Democratic presidential candidates https://t.co/N4fH53zvn9 pic.twitter.com/7kOE7lXVf7 — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2019

Despite the fact that Trump claimed “total exoneration” on Twitter, that is the opposite of what the four-page summary Attorney General William Barr released to Congress on Sunday states. The document clearly says the Mueller report “does not exonerate” the U.S. president on claims of obstruction of justice, and that it instead “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

4 things we learned from Attorney General William Barr's Mueller report summary https://t.co/dvBj4T89Q6 pic.twitter.com/I1S6fi3RYV — CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2019

Comey’s tweet came just after the attorney general’s letter was sent to question, and it appeared to suggest that the Mueller team overlooked one of the most important allegations against Trump. According to the Daily Mail, his statement may refer to the old adage of not being able to see the forest from the trees, an expression that is used for when someone is too focused on the details to see a situation for what it is as a whole. Many of Trump’s critics have claimed that the fact that the president fired Comey should be seen as evidence of possible obstruction.

Still, Barr announced on Sunday that both he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had agreed not to pursue any obstruction charges in what ended up being a victory lap for the GOP, Trump, and his supporters.