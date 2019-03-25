Kelly Ripa Claps Back At Daughter Lola Over ‘Thirst Trap’ Video Of Mark Consuelos Lifting Up His Shirt

Kelly hit back at her 17-year-old daughter with an epic clapback.

Kelly Ripa had an epic clapback for her 17-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos after the teenager voiced her disapproval over her mom sharing a video to Instagram that had her dad Mark Consuelos showing off his insane abs to the world. Per a report from USA Today, Lola joked that she was going to be “reporting” the clip of her dad after seeing it on mom Kelly’s feed, only for the Live with Kelly and Ryan host to hit back with a pretty epic response.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the video showed the Riverdale star walking towards the camera and lifting up his grey t-shirt to flaunt his ripped six-pack.

Ripa shared it on her Instagram account and called it a “thirst trap” while revealing that it was filmed by Conseulos’s Riverdale co-star KJ Apa.

But while many of Kelly’s millions of fans were grateful for the glimpse at Mark’s tanned and toned torso – their daughter definitely wasn’t and she wasn’t afraid to make her disapproval public.

“I’m reporting this,” Consuelos – who’s the couple’s middle child and only daughter – commented on the video, which then caught her mom’s eye.

Hitting back at the teenager, she jokingly responded, “Lola……..shouldn’t you be reading a book or something?”

But this definitely isn’t the first time Ripa – who’s also shares sons Michael 21, and Joaquin, 16, with Consuelos – has clapped back at her own daughter on social media.

The latest Instagram interaction between the two came mere weeks after Entertainment Tonight reported that Lola told her mom she was “grossed out” after Ryan Seacrest’s co-host on Live posted a throwback snap with her husband of more than two decades.

Ripa captioned the snap, which showed her and the actor cuddling up several years ago as he placed his hands on her hips, by writing “those hands” which had Lola feeling a little uneasy.

“Is the caption necessary?” the teenager asked, to which her mom hit back, “gurl bye.”

A fan who didn’t realize that the comment came from Kelly’s daughter claimed she was “just jealous.” The former All My Children star then responded, “No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter.”

Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos and Anderson Cooper Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the twosome also got into it last year when Lola complained about all the photos Kelly and Mark had been sharing of their trip to Comic-Con 2018.

Commenting on one of the photos shared from her mom from San Diego, Lola wrote, “If I see one more thing about Comiccon.”

Ripa then hilariously hit back, “You should turn your phone off and clean your room.”