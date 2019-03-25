George Conway Hilariously Fires Back At Sarah Sanders’ Mueller Report Exoneration Claims

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed on Sunday that Robert Mueller’s recently completed report exonerates the president from any claims of obstruction of justice and George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, isn’t having it. Conway fired off a tweet dragging Sanders for her claim.

On Sunday, Sanders tweeted that Mueller’s report exonerated Donald Trump after the Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress summarizing the findings in the investigation. Barr said that the report shows that neither Trump nor his associates colluded with Russia in the 2016 campaign. Both Barr andDeputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said that there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges against the president. It did not make a determination on whether Trump obstructed justice, Barr said. Sanders called the conclusion a win for the president.

“The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States,” she wrote.

The report itself actually states the opposite. It spells out that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Conway, who has been frequently calling out the president on social media over the past few weeks, decided to point this out.

“You misspelled ‘While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’ Pls fix. Thx,” he wrote on Twitter.

Conway, who is a successful lawyer in his own right, has garnered a huge following on social media for his attacks on the commander in chief. His trolling of the president has presented a difficult situation for his wife, who works directly for the president and often finds herself defending him against the very things that her husband is attacking Trump for.

George Conway corrects Sarah Sanders, says Mueller report "does not exonerate" Trump https://t.co/IpN0v5m7H3 pic.twitter.com/AvW5aY3ovC — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2019

Last week, Conway called into question Trump’s mental health and suggested that he may have a narcissistic personality disorder or that he is a pathological liar. He called for a professional to evaluate the president. Trump fired back, calling Conway jealous of his wife’s success and bitter because he wasn’t hired into Trump’s White House. He also called him “the husband from hell.”

Conway defended her boss by saying that he had a right to hit back against anyone attacking him and said that Trump is protective of her.