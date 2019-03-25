CNN Legal Analyst Weighs In On Mueller Findings: ‘Total Vindication Of The President’

It’s official: Robert Mueller has failed to prove collusion between the Trump campaign and official Moscow. After nearly two years of wide-ranging investigations, the special counsel submitted its final report to Attorney General Barr, who made his own summary of the report public on Sunday.

Mueller’s Russia probe “found that neither President Trump nor any of his aides conspired or coordinated with the Russian government’s 2016 election interference,” The New York Times writes, noting that Robert Mueller, according to Barr, drew no conclusions about his obstruction of justice probe.

In his summary of the report, the attorney general directly quotes Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who wrote that “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Nevertheless, the Democrats are doubling down, insisting that Barr releases the full report, and alleging bias. As Newsweek reported, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said that there are “very concerning discrepancies,” vowing to make Barr testify before Congress.

The president claimed complete vindication, and so did many of his closest allies and supporters.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin agreed with Trump, suggesting that Mueller’s findings are a “total vindication of the president” when it comes to collusion, The Hill reports.

“Certainly the most important thing is the total vindication of the president and his staff on the issue of collusion. There’s just no way around that.”

According to the legal analyst, the collusion allegations were “the heart” of Robert Mueller’s probe, and since conspiracy with the Kremlin has not been proven, Trump has been vindicated.

“That was the heart of this investigation and director Mueller and his team did not conclude directly or indirectly that the Trump campaign helped Russia,” Toobin explained.

The realization that Mueller has failed to prove collusion might still be setting in, but the Democrats are wasting no time.

Mueller report found no evidence the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government https://t.co/sgSe6U0yIo pic.twitter.com/eXeklJpYR8 — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement urging the Department of Justice to release the Mueller report in its entirety, arguing that the fact that Mueller does not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice is enough of a reason in and of itself to release the report, as per a report from The New York Post.

As Bloomberg noted, while President Trump might be taking a victory lap, his legal troubles are far from over. According to the publication, there are as many as 12 investigations into Trump’s businesses, political and financial dealings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during a conference call yesterday, the Democrats agreed that they will continue investigating Trump, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned against impeachment, arguing that it would be too divisive for the country.