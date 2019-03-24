Robert Mueller Attends Church Across From White House Sunday As Congress Awaits William Barr’s Report Summary

Robert Mueller and his wife Ann went to church services just yards away from the White House Sunday, and found photographers waiting for them.

Two days after delivering his long-awaited report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia, Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Sunday attended church services in Washington D.C. with his wife, Ann — just yards away from the White House, as The Washington Post reported.

“Mueller was smiling outside the church before he walked directly past the White House and headed to his car,” after the morning services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, The Post reported. The church is located on Lafayette Square in Washington, mere “steps” away from the White House, as TPM described the scene.

But Trump himself was not home at the White House, where he could have peered out a window and seen Mueller leave church in a line of parishioners. Instead, Trump remained at his Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago resort, where CNN described him as being “bathed in golden light” as Mueller delivered his report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, less than 48 hours earlier, as Inquisitr has noted.

Mueller has been a regular at the Episcopalian church across the park from the White House going back to at least 2002, according to an Associated Press report. But from May of 2017 until Friday, when he declared his Russia investigation complete by turning in his report, Mueller was rarely photographed in public. But that appears to have changed now that his investigation has been completed.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

As the Muellers attended church services, Barr — who says that he has been close friends with Mueller for at least 30 years, according to Politico — was hunkered down in his Justice Department office, reviewing Mueller’s report.

Barr has said that he will release a summary of Mueller’s “principal conclusions” to Congress and, consequently, to the public, and according to a PBS report, he remains “on pace” to deliver that summary later on Sunday.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

But congressional Democrats have said that Barr’s mere summary of Mueller’s findings will not be sufficient, and they intend to press for the release of Mueller’s full report — even if they have t0 take their case to the United States Supreme Court, according to The Washington Post.

“We know there was collusion. Why there’s been no indictments, we don’t know,” said House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerold Nadler, as quoted by The Post.

Another House Democratic leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries, told the CBS Face the Nation program on Sunday that it was “certainly a possibility” that both Mueller and Barr would be called to testify before congressional investigative committees, to explain how Mueller reached his conclusions, and why he decided to indict or not indict specific individuals, according to The Hill.