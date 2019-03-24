Democrats Will Continue Investigating Trump, Regardless Of What Mueller Report Concludes

March 22, 2019, will go down in history as the day Special Counsel Robert Mueller officially finished his investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr, who will decide how much of it to share with the American public. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, nearly every Democrat has already urged Barr to share the entire report with the American public.

Mueller’s findings, however, will likely be characterized as underwhelming given that — according to DOJ officials — the special counsel has no sealed indictments, and does not recommend further indictments. This does not mean that the opposition party will stop investigating the president. On the contrary, the investigations will only intensify.

According to a new report from The Washington Post, Democrats will continue investigating Donald Trump, regardless of what Mueller’s final report says.

Representatives Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff, from California, and Eliot L. Engel, from New York, discussed their investigations during a conference call for House Democrats. Engel, who is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, talked about his ongoing probe into Trump’s interactions with Vladimir Putin, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters discussed her own committee’s investigations of the president.

Democrats say they’ll pursue Trump investigations no matter what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III concludes https://t.co/mC1d0J3gkX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2019

Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, suggested that the fact that Mueller had not indicted anyone for conspiring with Russia does not mean that Trump or members of his campaign are innocent.

Gerald E. Connolly, a senior member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said that Robert Mueller’s report is “not the final word,” suggesting that other important investigations are in the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York, the New York Attorney General, and Congress.

“There is a lot that falls beyond the jurisdiction of Robert S. Mueller III which the Congress is involved in — and some other investigative bodies, like the Southern District of New York and the attorney general of New York. . . . So the fact that Mueller [is finished] does not in any way circumscribe the ongoing work of the Congress.”

But none of this means that the Democrats are ready or willing to impeach President Donald Trump. According to the Washington Post, the word “impeachment” never even came up during the 35-minute conversation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued, once again, that impeaching Donald Trump would be too divisive for the United States, and that such a maneuver would not be supported by members of the Republican Party, which controls the Senate.