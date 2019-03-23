Meghan Markle ‘Hyperaware’ Of Clean Living Lifestyle During Final Stages Of Pregnancy, Per ‘People’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to welcome their first child together, and the Duchess of Sussex is said to be doing everything she can to live a clean lifestyle before the Royal Baby is born.

According to People Magazine, Meghan Markle is in the final stages of her pregnancy, and she is making her last minute baby preparations, which include preparing for maternity leave and relaxing before the baby arrives to change her life forever.

Sources tell the outlet that Meghan is also letting her California roots show through with her plans for a clean and healthy lifestyle.

“She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies. She’s hyperaware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things. She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food. It’s going to be clean living for this baby,” an insider dished.

In addition to tweaking her lifestyle and preparing for the baby, Meghan and Harry are also planning for their big move to Frogmore Cottage.

The couple will soon move out of Kensington Palace in London, where they live with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and into their own love nest, where they plan to raise their family.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to make the big more before the birth of the Royal Baby.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan Markle allegedly has a lot of plans for what life will look like following the birth of the baby.

Sources tell Life & Style that Meghan expects Harry to be a hands-on father to their new little bundle of joy, which includes getting up in the middle of the night to care for the child, changing diapers, and cleaning up after the little tyke.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that Markle is refusing to spoil the baby, and any other children that may come along. Meghan allegedly wants her kids to grow up as normal as possible, and to her that means doing chores, having jobs to make their own money, riding the subway, and much more.

Sources say that the Duchess plans to “bring up children who know the values of normal things in life.”

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not revealed that sex of their unborn child, fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the arrival of the newest Royal Baby.