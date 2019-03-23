Travis Scott Putting Kylie Jenner & Stormi First Amid Cheating Accusations, Per ‘People’

Travis Scott is putting his family first. The rapper is said to be making sure that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, feel like his number one priority just one month following cheating rumors.

According to People Magazine, Travis Scott is reportedly doing everything he can to make sure Kylie Jenner and their baby girl, Stormi, feel like he’s there for them. The rapper was recently spotted at dinner with his girls, and sources tell the outlet that he’s making a huge effort to put family first these days.

“Travis is really making an effort. He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family,” an insider dished.

The source also revealed that Scott flew home in the middle of the night to surprise Jenner and their little girl for a couple of days before he heads to Atlanta for another stop of his popular Astroworld tour.

“Kylie was very excited to see him. Things are great when they are together,” explains the source. Again, it’s just very difficult for Kylie when Travis tours. Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” Sources told the outlet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, problems started with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner when he came home from tour, and the makeup mogul found evidence of cheating on his phone.

Sources tell TMZ that Kylie saw that Travis had been messaging other women and found the content of the correspondence to be “over friendly,” which led her to believe he may have been unfaithful to her.

Jenner was said to have been furious by what she saw on Scott’s phone, but the rapper allegedly denied cheating on his baby mama. He later deleted his Instagram account as a way to prove his loyalty to Kylie.

TMZ later reported that Kylie and Travis’ relationship was badly damaged by the ordeal, and that they hadn’t really had the time to sit down and talk through their issues due to their busy work schedules, namely Scott’s tour.

Insiders revealed that Jenner didn’t want Scott to cancel any tour dates or other work obligations to deal with their relationship drama, and revealed that they would work on the relationship when Travis has an extended break from touring in April.

