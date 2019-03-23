Former UFC Fighter Frank Shamrock Abandons Dog At Airport

Shamrock will likely face animal cruelty charges for ditching his mother's dog.

Frank Shamrock, a former UFC star, is currently under investigation for animal cruelty. According to TMZ, Shamrock was at an airport in Dallas earlier in March where he tied his mother’s dog to a truck and deserted the animal. The animal was left abandoned for five days before being taken into custody by Dallas animal control.

Shamrock’s mother, who has been ill, had to move away from her home in Texas with Shamrock’s help. Since his mother could no longer take care of her two dogs, Shamrock had to bring them with him. Originally, his goal was to find his mother’s dogs good homes.

Shamrock successfully found a shelter for one of the two dogs. However, when he tried to do the same for the second dog, Zelda, he had far less luck. Desperate to get rid of the dog, he committed an action that even Shamrock himself said was “terrible” and abandoned the dog at Love Field Airport.

Zelda was found at Love Field Airport on March 6 by a witness who called the Dallas Police Department about the abandoned dog. The witness told police that the dog was first seen on March 4 in the bed of the truck. Two days later, the witness noticed Zelda was still tied to the truck. Dallas Animal Services took Zelda with them. The dog was then moved to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

According to Shamrock, he took off in tears after he left the dog. However, he still seems to give himself credit because he says leaving Zelda at the airport actually kept the dog alive. Shamrock doesn’t credit the shelter workers who have Zelda now and are keeping the dog safe.

“Here is what I guarantee, that dog is alive and safe right now and I couldn’t guarantee that before I tied that dog to the truck and left,” Shamrock said, according to TMZ.

However, police investigating Shamrock’s actions do not feel that Shamrock deserves any credit for the fact that Zelda is still alive. Instead, they have decided to investigate Shamrock to see if they should charge the former fighter with animal cruelty charges.

“They can charge me with whatever. I will show up. It is what it is. I’m not hiding in any way. It’s an unfortunate and terrible thing. I’m an animal lover and I ran away crying. … It’s an old dog — no one wants a 6 1/2, 7-year-old dog with a goofy hip,” Shamrock said, according to People.

Currently, the Dallas Police Department stated they will most likely file a charge of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals against Shamrock for abandoning Zelda, which is a Class A Misdemeanor, according to People.