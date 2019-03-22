‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Members Wish Reese Witherspoon A Happy Birthday With Sweet Instagram Posts

It’s Reese Witherspoon’s birthday and that’s reason enough for the cast of Big Little Lies to send some major love her way.

Today, the actress is celebrating her 43rd birthday and the tributes to her have already been pouring in all day long. Co-star Nicole Kidman was one of the first ones to celebrate her friend on Instagram with a sweet post as well as an equally as sweet caption. In the image, Kidman and Witherspoon both wrap their arms around one another in a sweet embrace.

Kidman towers over a petite Witherspoon and is tall enough to rest her head on the top of Reese’s. The actress closes her eyes and looks caught up in the moment while Reese looks into the camera and smiles. It is unclear where exactly the snapshot was taken but both ladies look dressed to impress with Kidman in a red gown and Reese in a navy colored blazer.

“You deserve all the love and hugs in the world. Wishing you a happy happy happy birthday beautiful woman. Love being on this journey of life with you. xx Nic,” Nicole captioned the image.

So far, the photo has earned the A-lister a lot of attention, especially from BLL fans. In addition to 144,000 likes, the photo has also earned upwards of 900 likes. While some fans commented on the post to wish Witherspoon a very happy birthday, countless others couldn’t help but express their excitement for the second season of their hit show.

And Laura Dern was the next member of the HBO series who took to her account to wish Witherspoon the best on her big day. In her Instagram post, she and Witherspoon appear to be nearly makeup free as they put their heads together smile for the camera. Just like Kidman, Dern took time to write a heartfelt post for her friend on her special day.

“Today is one of my favorite holidays. It’s Celebrate Magic Day, otherwise known as Reese’s birthday. Deep, powerful, true and bada** beyond measure.”

Like Kidman, Dern’s post has also earned her a lot of attention, especially from fans of the hit HBO show. Thus far, the image has amassed 13,o00 likes in addition to 70 plus comments.

“Happy Happy Birthday! Much love & hugs all around,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Birthday to a fantastic actor and good Aries. Cheers,” another chimed in.

Though an exact date for the second season of Big Little Lies has not been announce, HBO did share that it will begin airing sometime in June.