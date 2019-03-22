‘Days Of Our Lives’ Has A New Stefan DiMera, Brandon Barash Talks Taking Over Role

Days of Our Lives has a brand new DiMera in town. Well, sort of. The role of Stefan DiMera is now being played by Brandon Barash, who debuted on the NBC soap opera on Friday.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans watched Brandon Barash replace Tyler Christopher as Stefan DiMera in Salem on Friday. The actor recently opened up about how he got the role, and the nerves he felt as he stepped into the character. Up until now, the character of Stefan had only been played by Christopher.

“I was at lunch with a friend, and I got a call from my manager saying, ‘Can you be at the Days of Our Lives set to work tomorrow?’ And I said, ‘I think so.’ And that’s how it happened. I remember the first week I worked three days, did six shows, so two shows a day. It was a shock. I mean, I haven’t worked at this pace in four years or so. It was an adjustment. I’m used to doing at most six to eight pages a day,” Barash told the outlet.

Brandon went on to reveal that he was very scared during his first day on set, claiming that he was worried about being able to get his 30 pages of scenes out. However, once he spoke his first words — and got his first scene out of the way — he says that he felt a pressure lifted from him, and that he got back into a groove that he’d been out of for years.

In addition, Brandon Barash says that he understands the importance of Stefan DiMera’s character on the soap, and in pop culture history. The actor says arriving on set and seeing the portrait of Joseph Mascolo as Stefano DiMera was surreal for him.

Brandon also reveals that playing Stefan is interesting, because he is such a multi-faceted character. The actor revealed that Stefan can be so light and comedic at times, before slipping into a dark and dangerous villain at other times.

According to Soap Opera Network, Tyler Christopher recently opened up about leaving Days of Our Lives, saying that he had so much fun while working on the soap opera. He credited the people he worked with, and asked fans to welcome Barash, whom he called a “solid” actor — and an even better human being.

Fans can see the casting change of Tyler Christopher to Brandon Barash on Days of Our Lives by tuning into the soap, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.