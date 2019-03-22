‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of March 25: Ridge’s Sneaky Move & Quinn Picks A Favorite

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 25 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a sneaky move that may take a certain love triangle in another direction. Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will also need to make an apology after she chooses her favorite.

Monday, March 25 – Brooke & Taylor’s Physical Fight

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) caught Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) kissing her husband. Brooke confronts Taylor and it won’t be long before the situation escalates, as detailed by The Inquisitr. Taylor will admit that she has an ulterior motive before all hell breaks loose. Highlight Hollywood reports that the fight will turn physical.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will shock Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) when he tells her that he and Caroline were not a couple when she passed away. Hope will be stunned at the news as everyone had assumed that he and Caroline were an item at the time of her death.

Tuesday, March 26

Ridge intervenes when Brooke and Taylor’s altercation gets physical. According to She Knows Soaps, Brooke will also confront Ridge about the kiss. He points out that Taylor kissed him and will reassure his wife that she has nothing to worry about.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam Spencer (Darin Brooks) will seek out his brother for some advice. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) also asks his brother some difficult questions.

Wednesday, March 27 – Ridge Forrester’s Sneaky Move

Ridge approaches Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) with a proposition. He saw her athletic wear range and really wants her to stay on at Forrester Creations. If Sally decides to remain, she could end up working with Thomas in the not-too-distant future. This could spell trouble for her relationship with Wyatt.

Wyatt will ask Flo for a favor. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo will be touched by his request and Quinn’s warm welcome.

Thursday, March 28

Sally felt disrespected when she noted that Quinn was playing favorites with Flo. Wyatt will ask his mother to apologize to his girlfriend. Quinn reluctantly tries to make amends with Sally.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally feels torn by Ridge’s offer. She stuns Wyatt when she tells him that she may decide to stay at Forrester Creations and ditch Spencer Fashions.

Friday, March 29 – Tamar Braxton Debuts

Tamar Braxton makes her debut on The Bold and the Beautiful as Chef Chambre. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will enjoy a romantic meal prepared by the chef.

Ridge stirs Brooke’s wrath when he tells her about Taylor’s wishes for their children.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.