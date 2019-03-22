‘GOT’ Star Lena Headey Posts Touching Tribute To Emilia Clarke After Clarke Reveals She Suffered Aneurysms

Though they may play a duo of rival queens battling it out for the ultimate power over Westeros on HBO’s popular series Game of Thrones, Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke have sparked a friendship that goes beyond the set. Yesterday, Clarke opened up in a heartbreaking essay for The New Yorker and shared how she suffered multiple aneurysms while working on the first season of GOT.

Headey took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to her co-star, saying that it had taken her a while to get close to Clarke, but once she opened up to Headey about her scary health ordeal, she truly got to know and admire her. She called Clarke a “warrior,” while adding that she is “kind, determined, funny, and aware.”

Headey shared a photo of Clarke, who sat in front of a dusty-pink backdrop, looking intently off camera. She had her platinum locks slicked back and fashioned with a slight poof — giving off a modern vibe. She wore long, dangly earrings in copper and a light dusting of makeup, including a neutral pink lipstick, to emphasize her naturally gorgeous features.

In Clarke’s piece for The New Yorker, she shared the terrifying moments that led up to her first aneurysm, which happened after a strenuous workout where she came into plank position, a fitness technique often used to strengthen one’s core, and felt what she described as an “elastic band” tightening around her brain before she rushed to the bathroom and become violently ill.

After an MRI and a lengthy series of tests, it was revealed that Clarke had suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage at just 24-years-old, for which she would need a surgery — that would not be the last of its kind — to seal off the aneurysm.

“There is something gratifying, and beyond lucky, about coming to the end of Thrones. I’m so happy to be here to see the end of this story and the beginning of whatever comes next,” Clarke shared

As the series has now wrapped up and fans anxiously await the final episodes, these kinds of behind-the-scenes stories of the friendship between cast members have been pouring in.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have formed a lifelong bond while working on the show as well. The young women, who play the Stark sisters on the epic series, have been a built-in support system for each other for everything from romance, body image, and struggles with mental health.

Clarke was elated by her co-star’s tribute and quickly jumped in to express her love for her fellow GOT queen.

“Lena you bloody hero! Thank you! From one warrior to another I salute and love you!” Clarke commented while adding several heart-shaped emojis.