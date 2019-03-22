Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi, Is Not Likely To Make An Appearance On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner intends to wait until Stormi is old enough to decide for herself whether she'd like to appear on television.

As the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner has grown up on television, making her first appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she was only 9-years-old. As longtime fans know, the reality series started out fairly mildly. At the time, Kim Kardashian’s career was still in the process of really taking off and she was not nearly the household name that she is today. Kylie and her older sister, Kendall. were still leaving under their parent’s roof and maintaining relatively normal lives. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was still married to Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn.

There have been many drastic twists and turns for this family throughout the years and the majority of these experiences were documented through the reality series. Now a mother herself, Jenner has been asked whether or not she will allow her daughter, Stormi, to appear on the show, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Jenner was a child when she made her debut on the series and thus the world watched as she endured the bumpy road through adolescence. Much of her private life was spilled out for all to see. Thus, it is understandable that she might not want Stormi to go through the same thing. She has decided to wait and allow her daughter the opportunity to decide for herself whether she’ll star in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself,” she said.

Because Stormi would likely be nearly a pre-teen before being able to make such a decision, chances are, the reality series may stop airing by that time.

Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason, was the first of the next generation of the family to appear on the show, with his birth being partially televised. He, as well as his younger siblings, Penelope and Reign, have starred on the show sporadically throughout the years. In addition, Kim’s three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, have all been on the show more than once.

While Jenner doesn’t want Stormi on television, she seems to have no problem with posting photos of her daughter on social media. She frequently shares Instagram posts of her famous daughter. In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Jenner shared a touching photo of her kissing Stormi.

“This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman I can be,” she wrote.