Johnny Manziel’s Wife, Bre Tiesi, Deletes All Traces Of QB From Social Media

Johnny Manziel’s wife, Bre Tiesi, has reportedly deleted all traces of her football player husband from social media, causing fans to believe the couple may have split.

According to TMZ, Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi seemed to be doing well. Manziel was working on getting his football career back by signing with an AAF league, while Bre only recently returned from a trip to Bali, where she traveled with her girlfriends.

The pair hasn’t been showing signs of problems and has seemingly been going strong since meeting back in 2016. Manziel asked the model to marry him after only a year of dating, and the pair tied the knot not long after. In fact, Johnny has credited Bre for helping to save his life when he went on a downward spiral after being cut by the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” Johnny previously stated of Bre.

There is no official word on whether Manziel and Tiesi have split, but things sure seem to look that way since Bre has removed all traces of Johnny from her online life.

If Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi have split, it will be just the latest gut punch for the football player, who was cut by the entire Canadian Football League after he reportedly violated the terms of his contract. He later signed with the Memphis Express in the AAF and seemed to be in line to play some serious minutes for the team.

According to USA Today, earlier this month, Bre and her Playboy model buddy, Khloe Terae, were accused of cheating at the “Run Like A Diva” half-marathon, which was a run of about 13.1 miles in support of breast cancer.

Bre finished the race with a time of one hour, 58 minutes, and 22 seconds, a not impossible, but very unlikely pace for the model to run. Fans called the model out for cheating, which she says she did not do. However, some believe that Tiesi may have skipped an entire portion of the race without realizing it, bringing her to the very impressive time.

In order for Bre to have completed the entire marathon and earn the time that she did, she would have had to break the women’s world record for a mile set by Svetlana Masterkova in 1996, which is 4:12:56, for six consecutive miles to have clocked the time on her sheet.

Meanwhile, while Bre has deleted all traces of Johnny from her Instagram, he’s deleted his account altogether.

Neither Johnny Manziel nor Bre Tiesi has spoken out on their rumored split.