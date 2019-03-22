Wendy Williams’ Husband Reportedly Staying Married To Financially Support His Mistress

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, have adamantly denied rumors about his alleged cheating for nearly a decade. Detailed reports and even photos have surfaced of Kevin with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, but Wendy Williams has denied all of the allegations about her husband’s long-term affair. Now, the famed talk show host has finally admitted the truth about her marital problems.

Following Wendy’s confession on The Wendy Williams Show, more reports began circulating about Kevin’s affair and rumored love child. To make matters worse, reports have also revealed the real reason why Kevin Hunter reportedly refuses to leave Wendy Williams. According to EurWeb, Kevin has no intentions of leaving Wendy because she’s the breadwinner.

It has been reported that Kevin allegedly supports his mistress with Wendy Williams’ income and without it, he would no longer be able to do so. During an interview with Perez Hilton, an insider close to Kevin has revealed details about his highly publicized love triangle, according to the publication.

“Kevin is in love with Sharina but he told her he can’t leave his wife, but the only reason he is still with Wendy is because he and Sharina can’t take care of themselves – they need her money.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s marital problems. Earlier this week, Wendy sparked a media firestorm when she admitted she’s been residing in a sobriety house to combat addiction. It’s no secret Wendy Williams was addicted to cocaine years ago, and sadly, she’s admitted that she suffered a relapse in wake of her husband’s alleged affair. Wendy shared what a typical day is like in her life, admitting that she has a 24-hour sober coach with her each day.

Almost immediately after Wendy’s confession, fans began to wonder if a relapse was the real reason for her hiatus. But despite the personal problems Wendy Williams is plagued with behind closed doors, Kevin Hunter still insists they are a happy family. In fact, he’s also released a statement to Entertainment Tonight to address the rumors about his marriage to Wendy.

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” Kevin said. “It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter tied the knot in 1997. He has reportedly been seeing his mistress over the last 10 years of his marriage to Wendy.