Cindy McCain Receives Hate-Filled Twitter Message, Shares Same Day Donald Trump Attacks Late Husband

Cindy McCain, the wife of late Arizona senator John McCain, posted a hate-filled, vile, direct Twitter message she received after yet another slam by Donald Trump against her husband during a press gathering at the White House. At the time, Trump was hosting a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

McCain posted the rant on Twitter from a woman who said the 64-year-old mother-of-four was a “c**t” and said the late senator was a “warmongering s**t” and “I’m glad he’s dead.” She also attacked her daughter, The View panelist Meghan McCain, calling the political correspondent “Mrs. Piggy” and saying she “hopes she chokes to death on the next burger she stuffs down her fat neck.”

Cindy McCain added her own words to the direct message she received on Twitter, explaining her side in a matter-of-fact manner.

“I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note [so] her family and friends could see.”

Mrs. McCain posted the Twitter message the same day as Trump once again ranted against her late husband, who died of brain cancer in August 2018.

During a White House press gathering, a reporter asked Donald Trump why he continued to attack the decorated war hero on Twitter. The president explained that he was “never a fan of John McCain and never will be.” He then repeated his stance about his dissatisfaction over McCain voting against his party to repeal and replace Obamacare, reported USA Today.

During the weekend of March 16 to 17, Trump went on a Twitter rant and included several negative messages directed toward the late senator, among other topics.

The president accused John McCain of leaking a “dossier” that alleges there were ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. He then attacked McCain for his vote against Obamacare and finally called him “last in his class” at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

In response, Meghan McCain posted her own Twitter message directed at Trump after he attacked the late senator.

“No one will ever love you the way they loved my father,” she tweeted Saturday.

She then pointedly told the president, “I wish I had been given more Saturday’s [sic] with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

Instead of issuing a direct rebuke against Trump’s actions over the weekend, an ally of the president, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, issued a response on Twitter where he did not call out Donald Trump by name.

I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 19, 2019

Mitt Romney also spoke out against Trump’s actions on Twitter, naming the president directly in a pointed statement.

Cindy McCain is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.