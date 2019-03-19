Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Don’t Know Their Baby’s Gender

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly keeping the gender of their baby a surprise.

According to Us Weekly, the gender of the first child to the duchess and the prince is such a secret that Markle didn’t want to open gifts at her baby shower in New York City in February. Many thought the shower — which was hosted by Markle’s friend, Serena Williams, and was estimated to have cost $200,000 — did not feature the duchess opening her gifts out of a desire to open them alongside her husband. However, a source told Us Weekly that the real reason for the delay had nothing to do with the prince.

“The reason they didn’t open gifts at the shower wasn’t because Meghan wanted to open the gifts with Harry, but because they would have revealed the baby’s gender,” the source stated.

The couple publicly announced in January — when they appeared in Birkhead, England — that they wanted the gender of their bundle of joy to be a surprise. However, Us Weekly stated that a source had told the magazine that the royal couple knows whether they’re having a girl or a boy.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry announced they were expecting a baby in October of 2018, after having been married for just five months. Kensington Palace released a statement that month, on behalf of the couple.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Kensington Palace statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Markle’s baby shower in New York City reportedly included celebrity sightings of Amal Clooney, Gayle King, stylist Jessica Mulroney, and Suits alum Abigail Spencer. In addition to the duchess’ shower at the Mark Hotel in New York, Fox News reports that the former actress will have another shower soon. The festivities will reportedly be held at Buckingham Palace. The event is reported to have about five or six attendees, including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Victoria Beckham is also said to have been invited.

According to Fox News, Markle is currently on maternity leave from her official royal engagements. However, she has been seen out and about recently — even attending the christening of Lena Tindall with her husband and Queen Elizabeth, per People. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s bundle of joy is expected to be born in late April or early May.