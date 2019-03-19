Khloe Kardashian Tells Fans That Tristan Thompson Drama Was All Worth It Because She Got Baby True

Khloe Kardashian basically went through the wringer in her relationship with Tristan Thompson but now looking back, the 34-year-old still thinks that it was all worth it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star regularly interacts with her fans on social media. Whether she’s responding to a tweet to defend herself or if another tweet catches her eye, KoKo has no problem responding to her fans when time allows. Yesterday, one follower tweeted her support for Khloe following all the drama with Tristan, saying that hopefully, she’ll meet someone special one day.

“I genuinely hope @khloekardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more [sh**ty] relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True,” the user tweeted.

Kardashian took notice of that fan’s tweet and let them know that it was indeed all worth it in her response.

“Baby True made it all worth it. Thank you for your beautiful message” she wrote along with heart emojis.

KoKo also went on to gush over her baby girl to a few of her other fans who had sent messages, calling baby True her “heart and soul,” and saying that she gets excited for each and every day that she gets to spend with her daughter. Another Twitter user also asked Khloe if fans would be seeing more of True on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and luckily, the answer is yes.

“She will definitely be on the show,” she tweeted. “But I try to not post her that much because I don’t want to bug the f*** out of you guys LOL I know most people don’t care about other people’s kids but I can’t help it LOL.”

As fans of the Kardashian clan know, the reality star broke up with troubled baby daddy and NBA star Tristan Thompson after she found out that he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordyn Woods, at a party at his home over Valentine’s Day weekend. But despite all that KoKo has gone through in her roller coaster of a relationship with Thompson, The Inquisitr recently shared that the mother of one is feeling as good as ever.

Right now, the KUWTK star is focusing on herself and her daughter True and feeling like a million bucks. An insider dished that Kardashian “feels the most confident and sexy she ever has right now and everyone is so happy to see that,” adding that she “knows she looks the best she ever has.” Khloe is also in the best shape of her life and has been focusing all of her energy on diet and exercise to get that amazing revenge body.

Obviously, her hard work is really paying off.