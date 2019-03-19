Mandy Moore To Be Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Variety yesterday announced via Twitter that actress and singer, Mandy Moore will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The “Candy” hitmaker quote tweeted them saying that she couldn’t wait for the big day.

She will be given her star on March 25 in Los Angeles. The public will be able to visit the star for free whenever they want after the launch. In total, there are more than 2,600 stars that have been handed out to a mix of musicians, actors, directors, producers, musical and theatrical groups, fictional characters, and others.

In 1999, Moore released her debut album, So Real. The bubblegum pop record went platinum in the U.S. Since then she has released five more studio albums — I Wanna Be With You, Mandy Moore, Coverage, Wild Hope, and Amanda Leigh. Her highest charting single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart is “I Wanna Be With You,” peaking at No. 24.

In 2001, she got her first voice role as the Girl Bear Cub in Dr. Dolittle 2. That same year, she starred in The Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway playing Lana Thomas. Since then, Mandy has acted in a lot of big screen movies, such as A Walk To Remember, Racing Stripes, Because I Said So, License To Wed, Southland Tales, 47 Meters Down, and Tangled to name a few.

Not only big screen movies, but she also appeared in a bunch of television series — Entourage, Scrubs, The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, Grey’s Anatomy, Red Band Society. Mandy currently has a main role playing the part of Rebecca Pearson in American comedy-drama This Is Us that airs on NBC as well the voice role of Rapunzel in Tangled: The Series.

This year, she appeared in an episode of Family Guy for its 17th season. Her episode aired March 10, 2019 and was titled “No Giggity, No Doubt,” playing the voice of Julius Wu.

In 2001, A Walk To Remember won her an MTV Movie & TV Award for Breakthrough Female Performance. That same year, she won two Radio Disney Awards for Best Female Artist and Song of the Year for “I Wanna Be With You.”

In 2012, Moore was ranked number 96 on VH1‘s list of 100 Greatest Women in Music as well as number 63 on their Sexiest Artists of All Time List according to Lipstick Alley.

On Instagram, Mandy has over 3.4 million followers. Her page is full of nostalgic photos of herself, updates about This Is Us, and recent photos of the stunning brunette.