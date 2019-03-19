‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She And Chris Lopez No Longer Speak

On a new episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Kailyn Lowry tried to navigate her relationship with Chris Lopez, her youngest son’s father. According to a report from Us Weekly, she revealed that she was tired of the back and forth.

“Within the next year, if we’re still doing this, I’m not gonna do it anymore,” Kailyn explained, adding that she was getting to a point where she wanted to be able to settle down with someone and raise her family.

“I don’t want to love because I’m lonely, but I see all my mom friends are married, and here I am. Why can’t he commit to me?” she continued.

During the episode, Kailyn was on Twitter, tweeting with fans about the show. She also provided some updates about her relationship with Chris and what she revealed may shock fans.

“Update: Even though it didn’t work out between us we are still trying to navigate through coparenting,” Kailyn revealed.

Co-parenting is great and Kailyn has managed to have excellent co-parenting relationships with the fathers of her other two sons, so hopefully she and Chris can work things out to be there for their son.

However, it was another of Kailyn’s tweets that caught fans off guard.

“Also update: Chris and I don’t speak at all and we communicate through his mom.”

It may seem like a strange way to co-parent, but if that is what works for Kailyn and Chris, then that is all that matters.

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her life with viewers since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant on MTV. On the episode, Kailyn found out she was expecting a son with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually split. Kailyn moved on and dated before meeting and marrying Javi Marroquin. Together, Javi and Kailyn have one son together.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 has shown a lot of different struggles for Kailyn Lowry. Not only has she had to deal with the uncertainty of her relationship with Chris, but she also decided to seek out her mother. Kailyn has not had the best relationship with her mother and was upset to learn her mother had actually been living not too far from her and had never reached out. Fans have also watched Kailyn deal with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.