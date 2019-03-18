‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Kevin Is Shocked, Oscar Gets Bad News, And Anna Has Questions

ABC has shared a new weekly sneak peek filled with General Hospital spoilers teasing what’s coming during the week of March 18. All signs point toward a wild ride over the course of the next few shows, and viewers will not want to miss a minute of the action.

The preview clip shared via Twitter hints that truths are going to be revealed, and the sneak peek suggests that a lot of characters will be impacted by what’s on the way. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Sonny is in a bad spot in Turkey as Dante has shown himself and Raj is pressuring him to prove his loyalty.

There will be a shot fired, but the new spoilers for General Hospital tease that Dante and Sonny will soon get a chance to form a plan and get back to Port Charles. Soap Central notes that this week Lulu will have a reason to be thankful, so it sounds as if her reunion with Dante may be coming quite soon.

The sneak peek also shows Kevin, it would seem, walking somewhere and being punched out of nowhere. Could this be Ryan? Whoever punches him catches him fully off-guard and viewers will be anxious to see the context here.

General Hospital spoilers note that Ava will be looking to connect with someone who won’t pull any punches, and it’ll be interesting to see if that connects at all to this Kevin situation. However, SheKnows Soaps details that she’ll go looking for some tough love, so it may just be she needs support from someone who will help her find her way forward.

Oscar’s last seizure was a bad one and General Hospital spoilers detail that he and his loved ones will get bad news. Terry will share that his tumor has grown and he’ll ask how much time he has left. Obviously, Josslyn, Kim, and Drew will be heartbroken to hear that the time they have left with Oscar is running short.

What's better than a date night, West Coast? But make sure to bring an umbrella, the forecast is calling for rain. ☔️ ☔️ ☔️

A sexy, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @josh_swickard #GH55 pic.twitter.com/bdZsk89SKB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 14, 2019

Viewers will see a lot of Willow this week and it looks like she’ll be feeling anxious. General Hospital spoilers note that Chase will be planning something special, and it looks like her past with Shiloh may have her too fragile to get too close to someone else quite yet.

Elizabeth will continue to feel conflicted about her marriage to Franco, while Laura has a lot to work through regarding her marriage too. Viewers will see some seldom-seen characters popping up this week, like Mike, Margaux, Griffin, Felicia, and Mac, and Alex will be shaking things up with Anna.

It’s shaping up to be a wild ride for fans this week, and people are buzzing over all of these juicy storylines. General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s great stuff on the way, and additional teasers should emerge as the next few days play out.