Lori Loughlin Joked About Spending Money On Daughter’s College Before Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin once joked about all the money she had spent on her daughter Olivia Jade’s education before it was revealed that she was one of many who were allegedly involved in the shocking college admissions scandal that has been making headlines.

According to People Magazine, Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were both indicted, along with about 50 others, including actress Felicity Huffman, for paying huge sums of money to bribe college coaches to lie about their children being recruited athletes, and test administrators to help them cheat on their admissions tests such as the ACT and SAT.

About a year before the scandal, Lori was seen in one of her daughter Olivia Jade’s YouTube videos. Olivia had been asking her mother to identify and explain slang terms, and she didn’t do too bad. She did have trouble with the meaning behind slang terms such as finesse, and didn’t know the popular YouTube phrase, “England is my city.”

“England is not a city,” the Fuller House star told her daughter.

“I know, that’s why it’s so, so, so iconic on YouTube. Well, it’s not iconic at all, it’s just really dumb,” Olivia stated.

“If you would have said, ‘England is my city,’ I would say, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?'” Loughlin joked, sending both she and her daughter into a fit of laughter.

“We’re going to leave it at that,” Olivia said before moving on to the next slang term.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin was arrested last week and let out on $1 million bail. Although cameras were not allowed in the court room, a sketch artist, Mona Shafer Edwards, was there to draw the actress as she faced the judge.

Edwards later told Fox News that Loughlin was “defiant” and “arrogant” in the courtroom, using glasses and her hair to cover up parts of her face.

Following her release on bail, The Daily Mail posted photos of Lori having lavish home theater equipment delivered to her home, possibly to spice things up as she and her family stay out of the spotlight, and retreat to their Bel Air mansion to stay out of the public eye.

Since the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has been fired from her projects at Hallmark, including the series When Calls The Heart, and has also been axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House.