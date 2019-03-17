Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Being Groomed For Presidential Run In 2024 As Trump Family Seeks Political Dynasty

Donald Trump Jr. could follow in his father’s footsteps, a new report indicates.

While he has become a fixture on the campaign trail and at rallies to support his father, Trump Jr. could have bigger political ambitions that include running for president one day himself. As Raw Story noted, the eldest son of President Donald Trump could be looking to create a family dynasty in the White House and may be preparing for a run in 2024 — after his father would have been termed out of office.

The report cited a Times of London interview with Eric Trump where he noted that his brother definitely has political ambitions and that he could see a Trump family dynasty.

Many have identified Donald Trump Jr. as one of the fast-rising figures around the Republican Party, and he was a hot commodity for Republican candidates seeking a boost ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Trump Jr. spent considerable time on the campaign trail, channeling his father’s on-stage energy in connecting with audiences.

But Trump Jr. himself has remained at arm’s length from actually working in government. While sister Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have occupied important White House posts and are some of the top advisers to President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. has kept his focus largely on running the Trump Organization. He has mentioned some ambitions of running for office one day, but has pushed aside rumors that he was considering running for governor of New York.

If he does choose to run, Donald Trump Jr. could have some competition within his own family for the 2024 race. Another recent report suggested that Ivanka Trump is also building toward an eventual run for president.

The revelation came from a tell-all book by journalist Vicky Ward called Kushner Inc., which detailed the roles Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have played in the White House.

In an excerpt published by The Guardian, former top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said he believes Ivanka has aspirations to become president one day herself.

“She thinks she’s going to be president of the United States,” Cohn reportedly told Ward.

Donald Trump Jr. is said to be eyeing a 2024 presidential run. In an interview, Eric Trump said that although he has no political ambitions himself, he believes his brother does. When asked if there could be a Trump family dynasty, Eric replied, “Oh sure.” https://t.co/jBlRdGSfnF — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 16, 2019

While any potential presidential run from either Donald Trump Jr. or Ivanka Trump would still be years away, both are likely to occupy important positions in their father’s 2020 re-election campaign, which has been gearing up since just after taking office. President Trump has already held a series of 2020 campaign rallies, with Trump Jr. often taking the stage to speak in support of his father.