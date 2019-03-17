Khloe Kardashian Defends Tristan Thompson: ‘He Is A Good Dad’

Khloe Kardashian is defending her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, despite their rocky relationship and messy split.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian surprised some fans when she took to Twitter over the weekend to say some kind words about Tristan Thompson, just weeks after their split.

One social media user sent the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a supportive message, claiming that she needed to keep her head up and raise her daughter, True, because all she needs is her mother. The message came after multiple rumors that Tristan has not been helpful in raising the little girl following the couple’s break up. Khloe responded by coming to Tristan’s defense.

“Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that,” Kardashian tweeted.

However, sources tell the outlet that Khloe is still heartbroken over her split with Tristan, and the way that he’s embarrassed her over the past year. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian last April when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

Photos and video of the basketball player kissing and touching other women surfaced online just hours before little True Thompson was born. However, the couple stayed together in hopes of keeping their family intact.

Last month, Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian again, this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple split, and rumors have been flying about their break up ever since.

“Khloe Kardashian is still extremely hurt by Tristan’s behavior as a whole. At this point, she’s not interested in a conversation. Khloe feels Tristan has shown her nothing but disrespect, and though she wishes him no ill will, she has no plans of reaching out,” an insider revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe is said to be considering seeking sole custody of little True, as Tristan is often out of town due to his NBA schedule with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sources tell HL that Kardashian believes that True would be better off with her, as she would ensure that her future is taken care of.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life with baby True when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this month.