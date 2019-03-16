‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Might Have Hidden Plot Clues

A new poster for Avengers: Endgame debuted last Thursday to coincide with the second official trailer for the film. The poster features all the surviving heroes from Avengers: Infinity War including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Okoye (Danai Gurira), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Nebula (Karen Gillan). As always, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is the looming threat in the new poster, which is predominantly blue and purple.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know nothing is as it seems when it comes to posters and trailers for their films. In addition to analyzing the new trailer, fans are also digging into the poster trying to find any clues they can for Endgame. IGN has offered a solid breakdown for the poster, noting some big takeaways that could hint at the outcome of the film.

One of the biggest oddities in the poster is the way Thor is facing. The God of Thunder is one of the biggest presences on the poster, but he is looking to his left, while the rest of the heroes (with the exception of Okoye) are looking to their right. IGN suggests the snap was Thor’s fault since he didn’t go for the head, meaning he will likely take on a heavy burden in the film. Thor could possibly embark on a quest of his own while the rest of the team works together. Okoye’s stance and her position suggest she is back in Wakanda focusing on the protection of her homeland, while the rest of the Avengers are working on a different mission.

IGN has also noted the size of Thanos in the poster and the fact that he is in his battle armor. Thanos removed his armor in Infinity War after acquiring two Infinity Stones, meaning he no longer needed protection. This suggests Thanos will be without the stones at some point in Endgame and needs his armor to defend himself.

Another takeaway from the poster is Bruce Banner’s position in the middle of all the heroes. He is not in his Hulk form, but something major is expected to happen for the character in the upcoming film to complete his MCU arc. His position at front and center suggests he will have the utmost importance in the film.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.