Mama June Arrested For Crack Cocaine Possession According To Police Report

The reality star and her boyfriend had needles and other drug paraphernalia.

June Shannon, known best as Mama June, and her boyfriend were arrested at an Alabama gas station for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and now the police report indicates that it’s more serious than initially indicated as the couple was thought to be under the influence and in possession of crack cocaine.

TMZ says that the police report indicates that the police were called to the gas station when Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak (Edward Eugene Doak) were engaged in a domestic altercation. Local police arrested them both for domestic violence as well as felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Police wrote that while they were searching the couple, Doak indicated that they should be careful because there were needles in his pocket.

“I don’t want you to get sticked or nothing.”

Mama June told police that the car at the scene is hers, and admitted that everything inside the vehicle belongs to her. Police found another needle in the car, and when they searched the mother of Honey Boo Boo, they found a glass pipe in the pocket of her tracksuit. In the glove compartment, they found a vial with white powder that Mama June said was crack cocaine.

Mama June Arrested for Crack Cocaine in Manic State https://t.co/qrUtsDlZWm — TMZ (@TMZ) March 16, 2019

TMZ shared an audio message of a conversation that June Shannon had with the tow truck driver when she tried to get her truck out of impound after being released. They referred to her speech as “manic.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that the arrest went down just before the season three debut of Mama June: From Not to Hot, on WE TV. June Shannon and her daughter, Alana Thompson (nicknamed Honey Boo Boo) had their reality television breakthrough on the TLC channel’s Toddlers & Tiaras where she was a pageant contestant.

The Daily Mail says that June Shannon’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, has a criminal record of felony arrests that the police call “lengthy,” including burglary and use of street drugs.

On the show, Doak is portrayed as cleaner cut than the fathers of her three daughters, but all of the men share a similar criminal record. Mama June’s current boyfriend has served two stints behind bars and a stay in a local mental hospital for a drug overdose while out on bail.

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who also appears on the reality show, is the father of June’s youngest child, Alana. Thompson was sentenced to five years in Montgomery Prison in 1998 for robbing a series of campsites and setting fire to a camper.